AP govt’s stubborn attitude continues over SSC, Inter exams!

Though Centre had cancelled CBSE, ICSE Class 10, Class 12 board exams this year and various state governments including neighbouring Telangana cancelled SSC and Inter board exams this year due to Covid-19, the Andhra Pradesh continues to display its stubborn attitude on holding SSC and Inter exams come what may.

AP education minister Adimulapu Suresh on Saturday reiterated that the state government will not cancel SSC and Inter exams like Centre and other state governments and it will hold these exams after Covid situation improves in Andhra Pradesh.

He gave indications that the exams will be held either in July or August depending on the Covid situation.

AP is already one of the worst Covid affected States with over 10,000 Covid positive cases and 100 deaths being reported every day during Covid second wave.

Students, parents and opposition parties are demanding Jagan government to cancel SSC and Inter exams on the ground that if exams are held for over 10 lakh students at this stage, it would lead to huge gathering of students in exam centres and spread of coronavirus besides risking the lives of students and parents.

They question why Jagan government is so adamant on holding these exams when Centre and state governments in other states cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 exams. They are asking is AP not part of India.