AP has 5 corona positive cases, reports 12,953 foreign returnees

Initially, there was no big alarm on corona virus front in Andhra Pradesh. For several days, only one or two positive cases were reported from Nellore and Ongole. But now, AP is officially reporting 5 corona positive cases all of whom arrived from foreign countries. Latest case is one person who came to Vijayawada from Paris via Delhi and Hyderabad. Another person came from London to Rajahmundry.

What more, officials are now saying that 12,953 foreign returned persons are there all over the state. About 10,840 of them are under home isolation. Nearly 160 persons are kept under doctors care in hospital isolation wards. So far, 160 persons were tested of whom five reporter positive, 130 negative and reports of 25 persons are awaited.

There are demands for the government to take serious steps to put foreign returnees in special quarantine wards which should be opened all over the state just like Maharashtra and Telangana is doing. Going by the large numbers of foreign returnees, AP is now being considered a fit case for high health alert. AP now stands in the 13th place among the 22 virus affected states in the country. Maharashtra tops the list with 65 positive cases follower by Telangana with 21 cases.