Anushka in talks for a Biopic?

Veteran director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is in plans to make his comeback as a director. He chose to direct the life story of popular Carnatic singer Banglore Nagarathnamma. Along with singing, she was a social reformer who fought for equal importance for women. Singeetham Srinivasa Rao felt that this would the right story for him to narrate to the audience. The film is set during the independence era. People Media Factory is on board to bankroll this prestigious biopic.

As per the speculation, the makers and Singeetham Srinivasa Rao are keen to rope in Anushka for the lead role. The talks are already on and things will be finalized soon. An official announcement would be made once the lead actress gets finalized. The life story of Banglore Nagarathnamma will be made in all the South Indian languages. Top writer Sai Madhav Burra is busy fine-tuning the script and he is penning the dialogues for the film. The project starts rolling from the second half of this year.