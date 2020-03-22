Telangana empowers officials to take steps to check COVID-19

The Telangana government on Saturday urged all its officials to take all the necessary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The state government also issued the Telangana Epidemic Diseases (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020 by invoking The Epidemic Diseases ACT, 1897.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued the Government order, framing the regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 Virus, in Telangana. These regulations shall come into force immediately and will remain valid for one year.

The regulations have empowered Director of Public Health (DPH), Director of Medical Education, all District Collectors, Commissioners of Police, District Superintendents of Police and all the Municipal Commissioners of Corporations to take measures necessary to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus or its spread.

All hospitals, both government and private, have been asked to provide COVID-19 corners for screening of suspected cases.

The order says that every person who has history of travel to affected areas in last 14 days and who is asymptomatic, must remain in home quarantine for 14 days from the day of exposure. “Persons who do not observe the home quarantine guidelines shall be quarantined in the quarantine facilities set up by government.”

Every person with travel history and symptoms of the virus, shall be required to be isolated in a hospital and tested for COVID-19 as per protocol.

Any person with a history of travel in last 14 days to a country or area from where COVID-19 has been reported, must voluntarily report to state control room (040-24651119) toll free number 104 so that necessary measures can be initiated.

The authorities have been empowered to isolate and/or, admit into an identified hospital, any person who develops symptoms of Covid-19.

The empowered officer may initiate action under the section 188 of Indian Penal Code against the person who refuses to comply with such advice of isolation and/or admission.