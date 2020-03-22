Tollywood joins hands to fight corona and how?

In view of the increasing number of corona cases in India, the Telugu film industry has come together in the nation’s fight against coronavirus pandemic. Despite the industry severely hit by the virus from the closure of cinema halls to cancellation of film shootings, the Telugu actors have joined hands to fight the scourge of novel coronavirus, also known as Covid-19.

In special videos, the Tollywood actors have appealed to fans to keep themselves safe from the novel coronavirus, also known as Covid-19.

With the rising levels of fear and uncertainty, Chiranjeevi in a special video aimed at educating people on how to keep safe advises fans to be careful and cautious amid coronavirus scare with a do’s and don’t’s list and appealed to the people to stay indoors so as to avoid contracting the deadly virus. Chiranjeevi called off his ongoing shooting of Acharya movie by two to three weeks in light of the spread of corona virus.

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan expressed support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi”s call for a self-imposed curfew by the people or Janata Curfew on March 22 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Jana Sena Party president in a video message said: “I stand in full solidarity with our Prime Minister”s call for Janata Curfew. We should all come together to Prime Minister’s call to unitedly fight the scourge of the deadly corona virus. In this extraordinary situation, we should express our solidarity to the PM”s call.”

“It’s a disaster that has befallen on us and by staying united and indoors, we can stay safe. I request the Telugu film industry to raise up to the occasion and stand support to the PM’s call,” Pawan Kalyan appealed.

He also called upon his fans, friends and people to support the cause on March 22, Sunday, 7 a.m to 9 p.m.

In another video, Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan Teja and senior N T Rama Rao’s grandson junior NTR released a special video, in which they can be seen sharing some safety measures to fight Covid-19. Urging people not panic, the actors advised some do’s and don’t’s like – avoid public gatherings, don’t shake hands or hug while socialising and wash hands thoroughly.

Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and advocated social distancing. In his Instagram, he said, “Social distancing is the need of the hour!! It’s a tough call but we need to make it. This is the time to sacrifice our social life and prioritise public safety. Stay indoors as much as you can and make the most of this phase with your family and loved ones (sic).”

After returning from film shooting in the United States which has witnessed a surge of corona cases of more than 21,000, Baahubali fame Prabhas took to Instagram. “On safely returning from my shoot abroad, in light of the increasing risks of #Covid19. I have decided to self quarantine.Hope you all are also taking the necessary precautions to be safe.”

Rakul Preet Singh, whose upcoming movie Attack was cancelled due to the spread of the virus, appeared in a special video and appealed to stay indoors and take all necessary precautions like avoiding public gatherings to fight the virus.

The Covid-19, caused by novel coronavirus, has so far claimed more than 11,000 lives worldwide. In India, four people died of the disease and around 283 people have been tested positive till now. Let’s hope that the actors messages and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Janata Curfew’ call will hopefully have a positive impact on the fans and the people in general.