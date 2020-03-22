CM Jagan has no character, says Radha Krishna

Mahakavi Gurram Jashua once wrote how only a characterless person seeks to use caste to poison communities and societies. Now, ABN Radha Krishna picked up this line to comment on AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy. In his latest Kothapaluku column, RK made an unsparing attack on the CM, saying that Jagan Reddy’s witch-hunts against the Kamma community reached a historic low point in a civilised society. On the surface, it is looking like only top caste persons like Chandrababu Naidu, SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar and APPSC Chairman Udaya Bhasker were targetted. But, when a deeper a look is taken, the situation is far worse for the entire community right now in Andhra Pradesh.

Radha Krishna said that no Minister, no MLA and no officer is daring to do any work for Kamma community. Moreover, they are telling their Kamma friends on their face that there are orders from Jagan Reddy himself not to entertain Kammas with any favours. Worst of all, Reddy Ministers are themselves commenting that they have taken leaders like MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi only to show to the people how Kammas can be tamed and brought to their knees with packages. RK said ultimately that Jagan Reddy is infected with a Kamma-hating virus for which there will be no vaccine.