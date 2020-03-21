Heritage taking corona prevention steps, says Nara Brahmani

As part of virus prevention measures, Heritage Foods Executive Director Nara Brahmani appealed to the consumers to clean milk and food packets well before cutting to open them. She said that at Heritage, they are taking all necessary precautions in all stages of production and distribution. From milk collection to reaching products to the consumers, utmost care is being taken.

Ms. Brahmani said that employees are allowed to enter the premises of Heritage factories only after pass thermal scanning test. Those reporting higher body temperatures than 100 degrees are asked to consult doctors.

In view of the epidemic fears across the world, Ms. Brahmani asked the consumers to observe social distancing without fail. Active community participation is the need of the hour to battle the virus threat.