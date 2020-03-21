Government notices to Amaravati farmers

The Amaravati farmers are continuing their anti-capital shifting protests in their villages. They have taken precautions not to violate the social distancing guidelines issued by the Centre. However, the YCP government issued notices to the farmers asking why they are violating the norms. As per the virus preventive measures, minimum two to three meters distance has to be maintained between person and person. This is necessary because corona virus is highly contagious and infectious even if the people are negligent in the slightest way.

In the past two days, the local police have already alerted the Amaravati farmers on the need to stop protests under virus prevention measures. But the farmers continued their dharna camps by keeping minimum distances between themselves. They are also wearing mouth masks and using hand sanitizers.

Despite this, the medical officials issued notices to farmers taking part in protest camps at Mandadam, Rayapudi, Yerrabalem, Krishnayapalem and other Capital city villages. Stern measures are being taken ahead of PM Modi’s Janata Curfew event on Sunday.