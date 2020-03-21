RRR to be the most affected Indian Film due to Coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak left the whole globe in shock and is left shut. All the shoots of Indian films are put on hold to prevent the spread of coronavirus. RRR is said to be the most impacted film due to the deadly virus. There are strong speculations that RRR will now miss the announced release date of January 8th, 2021. Here are some of the factors which makes RRR the most impacted film due to coronavirus:

A lot of stake is involved in the film. RRR is already delayed by 8 months and further delays will sure make the interests heap up by crores. The margin in the profits will sure come down due to the delay. The film’s budget is Rs 400 crores and the producer DVV Danayya borrowed a hefty amount from the financiers. There would be a huge burden of interests on him because of this delay.

RRR has a bunch of renowned foreign actors and actresses. Acquiring their dates, planning schedules and bringing them to India for the shoot is a major challenge in this tough time. The travel ban is imposed across various countries and we are not sure when the world turns coronavirus free.

A bunch of renowned VFX studios based in the USA are working on the graphics for RRR. With the globe in lockdown, it is still unclear about when the content will be sent and the date of delivery will sure not be clear as of now. The release date will also be decided by the time the VFX output would be delivered.

Planning the schedules back and acquiring the dates of all the actors as per the combinations is the major challenge for any director. With several top actors on board, Rajamouli’s team will have to sweat out and get the dates of actors like Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and others on time and then plan the schedules. This may also delay the shoot by months.

Alia Bhatt already allocated dates for RRR twice and the shoots got stalled due to various reasons. It is almost confirmed that Alia will not be a part of the project. The makers will now have to finalize another lead actress for the role and the combination scenes should be planned.

SS Rajamouli is a perfectionist and he is not bothered about the release date till he gets the desired output.

Last but not the least, the buyers across Telugu states have paid hefty advances for the theatrical rights of RRR. They would have to wait during this delay. The upcoming projects of NTR and Ram Charan too will be delayed because of RRR.

All these will surely bring a lot of financial stress to the film in many ways making RRR the most impacted movie of the country.