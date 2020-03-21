KCR’s daughter Kavitha flouts corona isolation rules!

On one hand, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been strongly advocating for social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state. He even announced 24-hour Janata Curfew in Telangana on Sunday contrary to 14-hour Janata Curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prove that he is more concerned than anyone else in the country to check corona virus.

But on the other hand, KCR’s own daughter and former Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha is flouting the isolation rules and arranging mass gatherings.

Everyone knows that Kavitha recently fined nomination as TRS candidate for MLC seat from Nizamabad Local Bodies constituency.

In this election, only representatives of local bodies like MPTCs, ZPTCs are eligible to cast votes.

There are nearly 800 votes in this constituency. Of this, TRS local representatives alone are nearly 600.

This clearly shows that Kavitha’s victory is foregone conclusion.

However, Kavitha does not want to take any chances as her shocking defeat at the hands of BJP in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in May 2014 still continues to haunt her.

As a precautionary measure, Kavitha is running ‘camp politics’ to ensure her victory.

All the 600 TRS local representatives of Nizamabad constituency were shifted to a camp organised at a resort on the Hyderabad city outskirts.

They are being provided with food, liquor and entertainment. This is to ensure that Opposition Congress and BJP does not poach their MPTCs and ZPTCs.

This camp has resulted in mass gathering of nearly 600 people in the resort. This triggered fears that this camp may lead to spread of coronavirus.

Opposition parties are lashing out at KCR and Kavitha saying that they are preaching others to follow isolation but they themselves are giving scope for mass gatherings for their selfish political interests.

The polling is on April 7. If this camp continues till then, there is a danger of coronavirus spreading further.