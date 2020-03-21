Arrest those who troll Modi: KCR asks DGP

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took serious view on the issue of social media trolls against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As part of Janata Curfew call given on Sunday, Modi asked all the Indians to clap their hands at 5 pm on Sunday by standing in their balconies or doorways or ring door bells to express solidarity and support to those people working in emergency services to contain coronavirus and also to display before the world that India stands united to fight against coronavirus.

However, PM’s 5pm clap call is being trolled in the social media.

Some netizens are making mockery of Modi’s call while some created jokes on this issue which are being circulated in the social media.

KCR told media on Sunday that he too viewed such trolls and jokes mocking and criticising Modi on social media and felt very angry and bad.

KCR directed DGP Mahender Reddy who sat next to him on the dais at Pragathi Bhavan at Pragathi Bhavan to investigate who are behind those trolls and arrest him immediately.

“There is a limit for everything. He is the Prime Minister of India. We should respect him. The messages that are posted on social media against Modi are disgusting. Can’t they show minimum courtesy towards a PM. What’s wrong in PM asking people to clap at 5 pm. Its a gesture to show India’s unity and resolve to fight against corona. I too will clap at 5 pm along with my family members at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday. I ask DGP to investigate and catch the culprits who are trolling Modi,” KCR said.