No buses and petrol bunks in AP for Janata Curfew

AP Minister Perni Nani announced the measures being taken to make PM Modi’s Janata Curfew call a success tomorrow. He appealed to the people of the state to take part in the Janata Curfew. They are asked to remain isolated in their homes throughout Sunday. They should come to the balconies of their houses at 5 p.m. and clap their hands in show their enthusiastic participation in the country-wide event.

The Minister said that to make Janata Curfew a success, RTC buses will not ply on the roads on Sunday. There will be no petrol bunks also. Only one pump each will work in the bunks to cater to the needs of essential services vehicles. Nani appealed to the people to remain indoors in their homes from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday in response to the PM’s call.

The government has also appointed a technical committee to suggest effective steps to prevent epidemic. Mock drills will be held in all general hospitals and medical colleges. Fifty per cent Government employees will be working from home soon as part of precautionary measures.