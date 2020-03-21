Lokesh demands Centre’s Corona monitoring in AP

The TDP is stepping up its criticism of Jagan Circar on COVID-19 preparedness. TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh said that the YCP government has wrongfully claimed of no corona virus threat in the state till now but now the latest health bulletins are giving conflicting reports. There are 1,006 suspected cases while 711 persons are under isolation. Three persons showed positive.

Lokesh demanded that the AP government was hiding factual information on virus situation in the past one week. This is high time that the Central government interfere to monitor the corona preventive measures for the safety of the people of the state. Lokesh accused YCP Vinukonda MLA Brahma Naidu of causing mental anguish leading to the heart failure and death of TDP ZPTC candidate at Savalyapuram. The MLA had harassed and brought undue pressure on many other TDP candidates in local body elections.

Mr. Lokesh scoffed at the YCP claims of massive support from voters, saying that the threats and intimidation revealed that YCP leaders were terrified to face opposition candidates in the elections. This was why the ruling party is resorting to misuse of power for eliminating TDP candidates at the initial stages of nominations, withdrawals and scrutiny.