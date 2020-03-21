Two more test positive in Telangana

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana rose to 21 on Saturday as two more persons were tested positive, officials said.

Two males, aged 33 and 35 years, were tested positive on Saturday. They include a man who works in a cruise in the United States and had come from Dubai. The nationality of the affected person was not known.

The other person is a 33-year-old man from Hyderabad who was primary contact of a patient, who had come from Dubai and tested positive two days ago.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao said all the persons who tested positive so far had come from abroad.

Three persons including two Indonesians were found positive for COVID-19 on Friday. With this the total number of infected Indonesians rose to 10. The group, said to be preachers, had stayed in Karimnagar town for two days.