Thaman composes a special song for Pawan Kalyan

S Thaman is the most happening music composer of Telugu cinema and he has close to ten Telugu films in his kitty. Janasena initiated a program named ‘Mana Nudi Mana Nadi’ for the preservation of rivers and to explain the importance of the native language. A song is composed by Thaman to explain the motto of ‘Mana Nudi Mana Nadi’. Top lyricist Ramajogaiah Sastry penned the lyrics for this number.

Thaman has composed an interesting tune for the song and the lyrics are extremely impressive. The song explains well about the importance of preserving the rivers and how the mother tongue should be respected. S Thaman is already working for Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film Vakeel Saab and he composed five songs for the album. Along with these, Thaman is said to have composed an impressive number for ‘Mana Nudi Mana Nadi’ program which is a gift for Pawan from his die-hard fan.