AP HC to hear Nellore court theft case

The AP high court had taken up the theft case in the Nellore additional junior civil judge court. Miscreants have gained entry into the court and decamped with some documents related to a case against Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

Though the case is pending in the court for a long time, theft occurred and the papers related to the case were stolen only after Govardhan Reddy became a minister in the cabinet on April 11. However, the Nellore district police nabbed some people and said it was not an intentional robbery.

On the contrary the principal district judge (PDJ) of Nellore had sent a report to the high court recommending investigation by an independent agency. Following this, the court registered a case with 18 persons as respondents.

The respondents included Minister Govardhan Reddy, chief secretary, principal secretary (Home), DGP, CBI director, Nellore district Collector, SP and some others, including the police inspectors and the local court judges.

The bench headed by chief justice Prashant Kumar Mishra with another judge Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy are scheduled to take up the case on Tuesday.

Minister Govardhan Reddy denied his involvement in the theft as the documents related to the case against him were stolen. He said he was ready for any sort of investigation. However, the rivals have accused Govardhan Reddy of his involvement either directly or indirectly.

It is to be seen what the high court would order when the case comes up for hearing today.