Kalaavathi Song Hits 150 Million Mark

The romantic melody Kalaavathi song from Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata hit 150 million landmark. What’s more, the song composed by the music sensation S Thaman got over 1.9 Million likes which is another rare feat.

The combination of the Thaman’s melodious beat and Mahesh Babu’s graceful movements helped in getting the audience’s attention. Sid Sriram crooned the number, while Ananta Sriram penned the lyrics.

Keerthy Suresh is the female lead in the family and action entertainer directed by Parasuram. The film which is in post-production stages is slated for release on May 12th.