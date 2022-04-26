Megastar wants Ram Charan to do this Genre of Films

Megastar Chiranjeevi is a proud dad as his son Ram Charan evolved as an actor. Chiranjeevi said he noticed a lot of change in Charan after he turned producer. He is picking up films with interesting content. At the same time, Chiranjeevi wants Ram Charan to be seen in mass comedy films which happens to be the favorite genre of Megastar. He feels that such films work big time. Chiranjeevi has done several mass comedies in 90s and most of them ended up as super hits.

Chiranjeevi also revealed that Ram Charan arranged a gymnasium for him after he made his comeback to films. Megastar looked super fit in Acharya and the film is carrying huge expectations. “Not many will get an opportunity to work with their sons and I am glad that I got a chance to work with my son Ram Charan. All the episodes of us are emotional and intense” told Chiranjeevi. Koratala Siva directed Acharya and the film is hitting the screens this Friday.