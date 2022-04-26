Why KCR needs PK for this election?

Election strategist Prashant Kishore is said to have signed with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to help the party in the impending 2023 Assembly elections. TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) had gone for early polls in his first term and retained power.

Now, for his third term, he is borrowing strategy from Prashant Kishore, who had worked for several regional parties and helped them win the election. In fact, he had also helped Narendra Modi to become the prime minister in the 2014 election.

Two terms in office, KCR is looking for the strategist to win the election. This itself indicates that TRS had lost its ground at the grassroots despite rolling out several popular schemes.

KCR is a marvellous orator and there is no doubt that he can convince his rivals once he begins to speak. Be it a press conference or a public meeting, KCR speaks unstoppable or rather he spills words and phrases with ease.

However, it looks as if KCR doesn’t want to take a chance in this election as it is crucial to him to pass on the leadership to his son KTR. He wants this power transformation with a comfortable majority for the party in the Assembly.

The Congress and the BJP are haunting him and the BJP is giving him a tough fight. In the south, after Karnataka, Telangana is the only state where the BJP is gaining ground. This is the reason why KCR doesn’t want to take a chance and hence needed the strategist.

But the big question is will PK be able to help the TRS in Telangana while working for the Congress in national politics? As he works for the Congress at the Centre, the Congress leadership in TS also look forward to PK. This would mean a double strategy required for PK to handle the Congress and help the TRS in Telangana.

It is to be seen how PK and his team would handle the situation, once the race begins for the 2023 battle.