AP High Court cancels Govt memo on Swaroopa birthday

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has struck down the YCP Government’s circular to various major temples to conduct special programmes to mark the birthday of Swaroopananda Swamy. Even the Visahapatnam Sarada Peetham Swamiji’s lawyer has also told the court that they have withdrawn the circular.

The Government’s order triggered massive protests from the Opposition and devotees’ organisations. The Endowments Department has asked almost all major temples from Simhachalam to Srisailam to hold programmes in honour of Swaroopananda Swami. It is well known that the Visakhapatnam Swamy was very close to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who made a personal visit to his ashram after winning the elections.

In many instances, the Jagan regime’s decisions and GOs are being questioned by the High Court. On issues like English medium and YCP colours to the Government buildings, serious confrontation began between the High Court and the CM. The heartburn went to the extent of CM Jagan writing a letter to the Chief Justice of India, complaining that the AP High Court judges were under influence of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court and they were passing orders against his Government.

Perhaps, this is the first instance where the High Court amicably settled the matter as Swaroopananda’s lawyer also came forward to withdraw their privilege. The issue came before the High Court following a petition by a citizen for revocation of such privileges for individuals in temples.