Suriya commences the shoot of Navarasa

Talented actor Suriya is all delighted with the super success of his recent movie Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Raa. The film had a digital release and the response has been exceptional. The actor will soon start the shoot of his next film next year and the actor signed a web series Navarasa. Top director Mani Ratnam penned the script of this nine episodes web series. Gautam Menon is directing one of the episodes featuring Suriya and the shoot of Navarasa commenced in Chennai today. Top lensman PC Sreeram is working for Navarasa.

Suriya and Gautam Menon worked for several blockbusters and the duo is working together for a web series for the first time. Vikram, Siddharth, Vijay Sethupathi, Aravind Swamy, Jai and Sneha will feature in the other episodes of Navarasa. Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies is producing Navarasa in association with Netflix.