AP High Court dismisses petitions on Amaravati padayatra

The AP high court on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy to cancel the Amaravati farmers padayatra. The court also dismissed the petition filed by the Amaravati Farmers Joint Action Committee to give relaxation to the HC’s earlier order.

The court said that it would not make any alterations to the earlier orders issued by the bench while giving permission for the padayatra. The court said it would not allow others to join the padayatra. It wanted the 600 farmers to participate in the yatra and show the identification cards whenever asked by the police.

The court also observed that those who are supporting the yatra could do so by standing on both sides of the roads. The court further observed that there are several other forms to express solidarity to the Amaravati yatra.

The court had strictly warned the farmers against using more than four vehicles in the padayatra to carry infrastructure to those who are walking. The court said it would not allow more vehicles in the padayatra as requested by the joint action committee.

The court also dismissed the petition filed by the DGP who complained to the court that the participants were throwing open challenges to the supporters of the three capitals. They were also making provocative statements against the government, the DGP complained in his petition.

The court had told the DGP to come back to the court whenever the participants were found violating the guidelines of the high court.