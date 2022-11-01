Jagan, Governor present YSR Awards

YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards-2022 were presented to individuals and various organisations for the significant contribution in their respective fields.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy gave away the Awards, instituted in memory of former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajsekhar Reddy, at a colourful function here on Tuesday which was also attended by Dr YSR ‘s wife YS Vijayamma. The Awards were presented on the occasion of AP State Formation Day.

Congratulating the recipients, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said the awards, instituted in memory of the late Chief Minister Rajasekhara Reddy, who earned a permanent place in the hearts of Telugu people in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, will go a long way in inspiring people in serving the society.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said the awards are being presented to eminent organisations and individuals who worked and are still working selflessly for the upliftment of the society in various spheres.

Dr YSR Lifetime Achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a bronze figurine of Dr YSR, a memento, and a citation while Dr YSR Achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a memento, and a commendation letter.

In all, 20 individuals and organisations received YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and 10 eminent persons and organisations received the YSR Achievement Awards. This is the second successive year that the Awards were presented.

The Chief Minister said, the awards are in recognition of the services of famers who are sweating their blood, ambassadors of the Telugu culture who have been working for decades for strengthening it, police warriors who are working for the safety of women, for the social activists and media personalities who are waging a war against the poverty and oppression, for the doctors who have earned international reputation in medical field and industrialists who have reached great heights through sheer hard work.

He said all the recipients are common people who have made uncommon contributions for the growth and betterment of the society with their humanistic approach.

The presentation of the awards is only a gesture to convey the message that the Government will continue to support the organisations and individuals who will work for the progress of the society in various fields.