AP high court gives relief to ex-minister Narayana

The Andhra Pradesh high court on Wednesday gave a big relief to TDP leader and former minister P Narayana in Amaravati cases. The court had directed the AP CBCID to question the former minister at his residence in Hyderabad.

The CBCID had filed a case of irregularities and corruption in Amaravati inner ring road master plan benefiting some individuals. The CID had issued notices to the former minister under section 160 CrPC asking him to attend before the officials for questioning in its office at Mangalagiri.

On receiving the notice, the former minister filed a petition in the high court seeking relief as he is above 65 years of age and had recently undergone a surgery. He told the court that he is unable to travel from Hyderabad on health grounds.

The court, on hearing from the advocate, had directed the CID to question the former minister in the case at his residence in Hyderabad. The court also told the CID to ensure that the advocate of the former minister is also allowed while questioning Narayana.

Narayana, who was heading the Narayana Educational Institutions, had become a minister for municipal administration and urban development when the TDP formed the government in June 2014. Though he was not an MLA, the TDP had taken him as MLC after inducting him into the cabinet.

As Minister for the municipal administration and urban development, Narayana was responsible for the land pooling and master plan preparation for Amaravati. The CID accused Narayana of misusing his powers while preparing the masterplan for the inner ring road for Amaravati, which was decided by the then TDP government as the capital city for the state.

Though the present YSR Congress government had brought in three capitals proposals under the decentralisation plan, the police are investigating the irregularities allegedly committed by the previous government in Amaravati.