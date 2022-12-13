AP high court imposes jail term to TTD EO

The Andhra Pradesh high court on Tuesday imposed jail term for TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy. The court took serious note of the executive officer not implementing the court’s earlier orders.

The court imposed one month jail and a penal amount of Rs 2000. The court, after hearing the contempt case filed by three employees, issued the orders on Tuesday.

The court had earlier directed the executive officer to regularise the services of three employees working in the TTD.

The employees filed a contempt petition in the court stating that the executive officer did not implement the court order and regularised their services.

The court wondered why the orders were not implemented and took serious note of the indifferent attitude of the executive officer.