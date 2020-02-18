AP High Court keeps judgement on hold on relocation of govt offices to Kurnool

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday kept its judgement on hold on the issue of relocation of few government offices to Kurnool by the YSRCP government after paying heed to the contention of both parties to the litigation.

The farmers of the Amaravathi capital development region filed a writ in the AP High Court on the GO issued by the YSRCP government to relocate the offices of Commissioner of Inquiries and Vigilance Commissioner to Kurnool and obtained a stay order earlier.

The state government submitted to the court that that it relocated the two offices to Kurnool as the space is not sufficient in secretariat at Amaravati.

The court asked the government why it is relocating the two offices to Kurnool instead of shifting them to another building in Amaravati. The three-member Bench asked the government to submit an affidavit.

As per court directions, the government submitted an affidavit to court on Tuesday.

The affidavit attributed the relocation to inadequate space in secretariat. The affidavit also highlighted a proposal to relocate some of the offices not connected to secretariat.

There are plans to relocate at least 10 government offices, including the offices of Commissioner of Inquiries and Vigilance Commissioner, to Kurnool as District Collector of Kurnool submitted a report to government indicating availability of suitable buildings there and hence the relocation.