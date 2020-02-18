AP Council Chairman meets Governor

AP Legislative Council Chairman MA Sharif met Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan to complain over the crisis in the House. The Chairman told the Governor that he had acted as per the rules and used his discretionary powers. But the Council Secretary is not following the orders. Sharif pleaded with the Governor to interfere and take necessary action against the Secretary for not obeying his orders.

Sharif also requested the Governor to ensure that the two Select Committees are formed as per his orders. Later, Sharif told the media that Secretary is falsely saying that the orders for Select Committees are against the rules. The Chairman asserted that the Council rules have provisions for using discretionary powers which cannot be questioned by anybody including the Secretary.

As of now, the crisis is deepening further. The Modi government is yet to approve the Council abolition resolution passed by the AP Assembly. Now, there is curiosity how the Governor will react to the Chairman’s complaint. Will he consult the YCP government or take the issue to the President’s notice.