Is YCP Circar diverting farmers’ money? Pawan asks

One of the huge promises of AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy is to make payments to farmers within 48 hours of purchasing their paddy at government centres. But now, the farmers are not getting their payments even a month after selling their paddy to the government. As on today, the government has to clear Rs. 2,000 Cr dues to the farmers. Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan took strong objection to this. He asked whether the Jagan Reddy government is diverting the farmers’ money also.

Senani says that thousands of farmers are eagerly waiting for receiving payments from the government which is not showing any commitment in this regard. Pawan asked the government to clarify whether it has allocated any funds towards farmers’ payments or not. If not, the government should explain where these funds are diverted.

It may be recalled ever since coming to power, CM Jagan has been releasing funds only for his pet programmes under the Navaratnalu Cash Transfer programmes. CM is being blamed for not clearing thousands of crores payments pending since the TDP Regime. This is leading to endless litigation and lot of heartburn.