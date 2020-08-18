AP High Court notices to Govt, telecom firms on phone tapping

The Andhra Pradesh High Court took serious view of the allegations about tapping of the phones of judges in Amaravati Capital. The court heard the arguments of the petitioner and the AP Government. It issued notices to the telecom companies concerned to appear before the court. Also, the HC asked the Government advocate to file his counter affidavit on the tampering of judges’ phones.

The petitioner’s lawyer said an IPS officer was made in charge of monitoring the movements of the judges of the High Court. Special shadow parties were also formed to follow each judge. The High Court asked for the name of the IPS officer but the petitioner lawyer took permission to file details in an affidavit. The Government advocate argued against the public interest litigation but the court asked what its objection was for ordering a probe to bring out the truth.

From the beginning, the petitioner lawyer was asking for a probe by technical experts team of the Central Bureau of Investigation. The court was satisfied with the arguments for probe. It posted next hearing for Thursday. The court didn’t consider the plea of the Government lawyer to issue notices to the media which put the story on tampering of judges’ phones.