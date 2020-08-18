Exclusive: Nani’s Tuck Jagadish theatrical deal closed

Natural Star Nani wrapped up the shoot of V which is gearing up for a digital release soon. He is shooting for his next film Tuck Jagadish after which the coronavirus pandemic attacked. Shiva Nirvana is the director and this family entertainer is 40% complete. Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh are the leading ladies and Jagapathi Babu will be seen playing a crucial role in Tuck Jagadish. As per the latest news, the theatrical deal of Tuck Jagadish got closed recently.

Laxman, the close friend and partner of Dil Raju and Sirish parted ways and floated his own distribution house recently. Laxman acquired the theatrical rights of Tuck Jagadish for Telugu states for a decent price of Rs 22 crores. Laxman already acquired the Nizam theatrical rights of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya for a record price. This is the first theatrical deal closed after the attack of coronavirus pandemic. Tuck Jagadish is produced by Shine Screens and is expected to release during the first half of 2021.