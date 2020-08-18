Rs 45 Cr budget for Akhil’s next?

Akhil Akkineni is waiting for the big break. He is shooting for Most Eligible Bachelor which is aimed for Sankranthi 2021 release. The actor is holding talks with Surendar Reddy for an action entertainer and the film needs a lavish budget. Surendar Reddy is said to have quoted Rs 45 crores budget for the film. Krish’s production house First Frame Entertainments are on board to bankroll the project. With Surendar Reddy quoting a massive budget, Krish and his team are puzzled.

Surendar Reddy is in the hunt for the right producer who can budge the project. At the same time, he is also holding talks with Ram Talluri and is penning a script for Pawan Kalyan. If the project happens, Surendar Reddy will keep Akhil in waiting mode. Else, he will go ahead with Akhil’s film. After the super success of Syeraa, Surendar Reddy penned a couple of scripts and narrated to top actors like Prabhas and Ram Charan, but nothing worked out. He is in plans to start his next project soon after the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end.