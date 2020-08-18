Director locked for Pawan Kalyan’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake

Telugu360 was the first to reveal that Pawan Kalyan is quite interested to play one of the lead roles in the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The discussions are on from the past few days and things are said to have been finalized. Tholi Prema and Rang De fame Venky Atluri will direct the project. Trivikram will present the film while Haarika and Hassine Creations will bankroll the film. An official announcement is expected to be made on September 2nd marking Pawan Kalyan’s birthday.

Tamil critically acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi is being considered for the other lead role. With the arrival of Pawan Kalyan, the entire project got a new shape. Pawan Kalyan wants to wrap up the shoot of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake in a single schedule. The film’s shoot will commence early next year. Sagar Chandra penned the script of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake recently. More details will be announced soon.