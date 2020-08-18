Jana Sainiks forget AP issues, prefer social media wars?

Ever since joining hands with the BJP, the Jana Sena Party cadres and leaders were going slow on people’s issues like Special Category Status, Amaravati Capital, etc. They also scaled down their attack on the Jagan Reddy regime in respect of injustice being done to Capital city farmers in the name of decentralisation and trifurcation of Capitals. In the ongoing controversy on 3 Capitals Bills too, the Jana Sena maintained a low profile while its ally BJP had outright extended indirect support to CM Jagan.

However, all of a sudden, the whole army of Sainiks became active overnight and were waging a social media war with the YSRCP. This was just in response to a Twitter post by the ruling party MLA Ambati Rambabu. That too, Rambabu just made a political comment that Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan have no moral right to talk about AP issues since they were celebrating Independence Day from outside the State. The TDP cadres reacted in their usual way while the Sainiks literally turned it politically sensational with their aggressive comments.

Analysts say that Jana Sainiks were switching into fighting and agitating mode only when their Senani was criticised politically or personally. But it would do a great deal of good if Sainiks display similar zeal when public issues come up.

No doubt, Jana Sena remained under the shadow of the BJP and could not effectively join the Opposition fight against the approval of 3 Capitals Bills. Pawan vowed for justice to farmers and also used to talk about Special Category Status as promised in the Reorganisation Act. Jana Sena should aim at such people’s issues if it really wants to be in the race for power in Andhra Pradesh.