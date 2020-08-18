Prabhas’ next film titled Adipurush

After the super success of Baahubali, Prabhas got the tag of the pan Indian actor. All his films are getting a wide release across the North Indian circuits along with the neighboring South Indian languages. There are discussions about his Bollywood debut and several top Bollywood filmmakers offered hefty paycheques to cash his craze. Finally, Prabhas is all set for his Bollywood debut. As speculated Om Raut will direct this big-budget film.

The film is titled Adipurush and it is captioned ‘Celebrating Victory of Good over Evil’. The first look poster hints that the film is a mythological drama and there are speculations that Prabhas essays the role of Rama in Adipurush. T Series in association with Retrophiles Production will bankroll the project. More details about the cast and crew will be announced soon.