Prabhas’ big announcement coming tomorrow

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is lining up interesting projects. He is shooting for Radhe Shyam and he announced his next project that would be directed by Nag Ashwin. With a lot of speculations going on about his 22nd film, Prabhas is all set to announce the project. The actor took his Instagram handle to post a video about the big announcement tomorrow morning at 7:11 AM. His 22nd project will be directed by Om Raut and will be produced by T Series. Prabhas and Om Raut have been spotted in the released video byte.

