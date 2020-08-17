Ram launches indirect attack at Jagan regime

Within a few hours, cine hero Ram changed his stand and made a reverse attack but in a veiled way at the Jaganmohan Reddy Government. Ram’s latest Tweet is creating political ripples across the State. Already, Vijayawada South Zone ACP N. Suryachandra Rao has threatened to serve notices to Ram if he continues to obstruct investigation with his comments on Swarna Palace fire mishap. The hero has already clarified that he would not make any more comments on the fire tragedy.

But, Ram has chosen a different subject this time without touching upon the fire mishap incident. He simply said that a disease named Caste is spreading faster than even Coronavirus. This Caste virus is more contagious and dangerous. He appealed to all brothers and sisters to stay away from these silent spreaders.

The hero’s latest Tweet has undoubtedly embarrassed the Jaganmohan Reddy regime and the Vijayawada police. It is now a big question whether the ACP concerned will also interpret the latest Tweet of the hero as an interference with the ongoing investigation into the fire mishap. In a way, Ram has thrown up a challenge literally. The use of caste virus in his post is undoubtedly aimed at the manner in which Jagan regime is targetting and harassing a particular caste in the State right now.

A few hours ago, former CM Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his solidarity to Ram saying that by threatening to service notices, the ACP concerned has violated the hero’s fundamental right and also his freedom of expression.

