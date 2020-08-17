Digital deals: What about theatrical release?

Several Bollywood makers inked interesting deals with the digital giants allowing a digital release for their films skipping the theatrical release. Some of the Bollywood exhibitors and multiplex chains responded saying that this is not a healthy move from the producers. Tollywood producers are now heading for digital release for their films after they came to know that the theatres will not reopen anytime soon. The Tollywood distributors and exhibitors are not much bothered about the digital releases as they are well aware of the reality and current situations.

As per the update, the digital platforms are not much interested to have a full run theatrical release for all these films. They are said to have allowed the producers for a week’s theatrical release after the theatres open doors. The digital platforms are shelling out huge amounts for the digital rights and they have certain contracts that are asked to be signed by the producers. With the digital streaming rights sold for record prices, the producers too are not much worried about the rules and guidelines.

Nani’s V is the first film to have a digital release from Telugu cinema and it will start streaming from September 5th.