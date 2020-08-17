Pic Talk: Nidhhi Agerwal’s steamy pose

Young and talented Nidhhi Agerwal got her break with Ismart Shankar after which she turned a signing spree. This beautiful actress always stands ahead to shed off her curves. Some of her steamy poses are widely popular on the social media platforms Twitter and Instagram. With Nidhhi Agerwal celebrating her birthday today, several steamy pictures of the actress are being circulated. All her fans and industry besties are wishing the gorgeous actress a very Happy Birthday. Nidhhi Agerwal will resume the shoot of her films from September.

