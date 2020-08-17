KCR holds ministerial meet on flood situation in Telangana

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao held a high-level meeting on Monday with ministers to review their preparedness to deal with south-west monsoon and current flood situation in the state.

The Chief Minister discussed disaster management in view of the heavy rainfall and meteorological predictions.

The meeting at Pragathi Bhavan comes at a time when state is reeling under incessant rainfall and flood situation for the last three days in most cities including Warangal

Chandrashekhar Rao sounded an alert as heavy rains triggered flood situation in some parts of the state and also directed the concerned officials to be on alert.

Several tanks and canals were overflowing due to the heavy rains lashing the state under the influence of a low pressure area off Bay of Bengal.

The Chief Minister has said there is threat of inundation due to overflowing tanks in Karimnagar. The flooding has affected around hundreds of houses in low-lying areas and thousands of people were evacuated.

The situation is no different in Warangal. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in Warangal city, Hanamkonda and Kazipet, that flooded several low-lying areas on Saturday. Hundreds of people have been evacuated and shifted to relief centres in Warangal city as well as in Narsampet town.

Hundreds of people living in low-lying areas in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits were shifted to government rehabilitation centres on Sunday following a flood-like situation in the city.

The CM reviewed the prevailing situation and asked the Disaster Management Department to stay alert, especially for any rise in the river levels.

Rao also issued instructions for the evacuation of people from villages and their relocation to relief camps.