Potheneni Ramesh Babu files anticipatory bail petition

Days after three staff of Ramesh Hospitals were arrested in connection with the fire ti Swarna Palace that had left 10 COVID-19 patients dead and several injured, managing director of the hospital, Dr. Pothineni Ramesh Babu on Monday filed an anticipatory bail petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Eight special were formed to nab Ramesh Babu who is reportedly absconding.The police are also on the lookout for Swarna Palace owner Mutthavarapu Srinivas Rao. The police had already served notices to Ramesh Babu and Srinivas Rao under Section 160 of the CrPC directing them to appear before the investigating officer (IO).

Krishna district collector also revoked licence of Ramesh Hospital to bar the management from admitting COVID-19 patients.

Vijayawada ACP Suryachandra Rao also made it clear that the police will serve notices to actor Ram Pothenini, who is nephew of Pothenini Ramesh Babu, under 90 CrPC and that they are taking the Ramesh hospital issue seriously.

“I think he doesn’t understand the difference between a Covid-19 hospital versus Covid-19 center. Obviously, both are different. If Ram has any evidence to back his statements expressed on socia media, he should present before the police,” the ACP asserted.

Vijayawada South Zone police had already served notices on Dr Mamatha Rayapati, daughter-in-law of former Guntur MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, and nine others, including family members of absconding.