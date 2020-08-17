Jagan’s 3 capital plan is just for real estate business, says Janasena leader

Bolisetty Satyanarayana,Janasena leader and state general secretary of the party commented that Jagan’s 3 capital plan is just for real estate business but not for the welfare of people. Details as below.

The hottest topic in the current politics of Andhra Pradesh is Jagan’s decision of changing capitals from Amravati and his plan to have 3 capitals for AP. While YSRCP leaders are starting that Jagan’s decision of 3 capitals is only for decentralised development of the state, TDP leaders’ arguement is that Jagan’s intention is only to harass the farmers of Amravati who have lands for capital. But Janasena leader commented that it is just for real estate business. Janasena leader Bolisetty Satyanarayana posted, “With one capital @ncbn made big real estate business so @ysjagan proposed 3 capitals is only to make 3 times more in real estate business.. Mr Babu didn’t build one capital. Mr Reddy has no intention to build three capitals. It’s only real-estate business”.

We will have to wait and see how YSRCP leaders will respond to this comment.