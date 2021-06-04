AP High Court shock to Govt on ‘Amul’ infra funds

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has given one more shock to the Jaganmohan Reddy Government with respect to the Amul Dairy company. The HC asked the Government not to spend a single paise of the public funds for the infrastructure to be provided to Amul. No funds should be spent as per the agreement in the MoU signed between the AP Government and the Amul company.

This shocking order was issued after hearing a petition filed by rebel MP Raghurama Raju. Mr. Raju has challenged the validity and constitutionality of the AP MoU with Amul. The AP Government was supposed to file a counter in this respect. As the Government counter was not available, the High Court has proceeded further and urged the National Dairy Development Board to issue a notice to the headquarters of the Amul Dairy Company based in Gujarat.

The AP High Court has given clear and strict instructions to the AP Government’s advocate to make sure that no public funds were spent based on the MoU with Amul.

This is seen as a big setback to the Jagan regime which has pledged to spend over Rs. 6,551 Cr over the next few years to create basic infrastructure necessary for the Amul operations in AP.