CM favouring Gujarat firms to escape from cases: TDP

The opposition parties have launched a direct attack on the Jaganmohan Reddy regime on the issue of expansion of Amul Dairy activities in all parts of Andhra Pradesh. The TDP has termed it as a desperate attempt by the Chief Minister to use the good services of the Gujarat based companies to escape from the CBI and ED cases.

Ex Minister Alapati Raja termed it as laughable that Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy was promising to protect the AP dairy farmers’ interests while conspiring to destroy the AP-based cooperative dairies. The CM should answer to the public why his Government was not showing the same sort of enthusiasm to protect the interests of the State’s own dairies. Why was undue patronage given to a dairy company of a different State?

The TDP leaders posed many questions to the ruling party. Why was the Chief Minister showing special love and affection for Amul? Only to save himself from the CBI and ED cases, Mr. Jagan Reddy was handing over all the public properties and private companies of AP to the Gujarat-based industrialists. There was a need to promote the 13 cooperative and 7 private dairies in the State if the Government had any concern for the well being of the AP dairy farmers.

The TDP leader termed it as unfortunate and objectionable that the AP Government itself was spending Rs. 6,551 Cr of public funds to provide basic infrastructure for a private company like Amul.