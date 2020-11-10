AP High Court tells Govt to abide by Aswini Dutt deal

Noted Telugu Film Producer Aswini Dut is making an unrelenting legal battle against the Jaganmohan Reddy Government on the issue of his Gannavaram lands. The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has taken up hearing on his petition for a suitable compensation for his lands. Aswini Dut’s lawyer has told the court that alternative land given in Amaravati Capital is unacceptable to them since the Government is shifting the Executive Capital out of Amaravati. In such a case, Aswini Dut would have to lose heavily because of his gesture to hand over his Gannavaram lands for the airport expansion.

After hearing both sides, the High Court told the Government that it would have to abide by the agreement signed with Mr. Dut at the time of land acquisition. As per the agreement, the director should be given compensatory land in Amaravati Capital. But, after the change in the Government, Amaravati is not going to be the one and only Capital. Moreover, Executive Capital, which is the real Capital, will be shifted to Visakhapatnam. In such a scenario, Amaravati lands would not have any value. Hence, it would amount to breach of trust on the part of the Government.

The Government asked for some time to file its counter. Making it clear that the agreements cannot be breached, the court postponed the hearing for November 17.

Legal circles say that the court would express similar opinions in respect of the 29,000 farmers who gaver their ancestral lands for Amaravati construction. Obviously, the Jagan regime would have to face a series of historic legal battles before it can shift Capital out of Amaravati.