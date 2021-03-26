AP High Court to hear Capital shifting cases afresh

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has given one more embarrassment to the Jaganmohan Reddy Government. While the ruling YCP is in a hurry to shift the Capital city, the court has decided to hear all the petitions filed against Capital shifting afresh. The High Court 3-member bench consisting of Chief Justice AK Goswami, Justice Bagchi and Justice Surya has told the petitioners that it will hear the cases from the beginning once again.

It may be recalled that these petitions were in advanced stages of hearings when former Chief Justice of AP JK Maheswari was transferred suddenly. At that time, CM Jagan and his party leaders openly criticised Justice Maheswari and some other judges for alleged partiality in favour of Opposition Leader Chandrababu Naidu.

Now, the 3-member bench led by Chief Justice Goswami held a hearing on the Capital shifting cases when the bench discussed the schedule to be followed in the future hearings. The petitioners’ lawyers, the advocate general and others attended today’s hearing.

They pointed out how the hearings on these cases came to a standstill after Justice Maheswari was transferred. After listening to their observations, the bench clarified that they would hear the arguments of all the parties afresh and in detail.

As such, the High Court stay on shifting Capital infrastructure will continue to be effective for a few more months.