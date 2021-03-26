Pic Talk: Fiercest Sita Ramaraju is a Burning Sun!

A big surprise from the upcoming film RRR on the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday is finally out! Ever since the makers revealed that they are going to reveal Ram Charan’s look from RRR, his fans are eagerly waiting for that moment.

Finally, it has arrived! The fiercest look of Ramaraju from RRR has been unveiled now and it is an eye-treat to the viewers! The actor is looking super confident as Ramaraju. It seems he is going to do justice to the role. Also, he has transformed a lot physically.

In the getup of Alluri Sita Ramaraju, holding a bow in his hand, Ram Charan looked like a burning sun!

Helmed by Rajamouli, though the film has a long time for release, the movie team has started promotions. Rajamouli and Jr NTR attended the press meet while Charan today met his fans and took a selfie!

However, we haven’t seen Alia Bhatt yet in any promotional events of RRR. It seems Rajamouli has saved a surprise package for RRR fans and she might give a sudden surprise by appearing in some event, who knows!