Jagan Cabinet approves Budget Ordinance again

For the second consecutive year, the Jaganmohan Reddy Government has opted for Budget Ordinance. There will be no budget session once again. Last year, the vote on account budget was followed in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. All the departmental expenses and the Covid related funds were drawn by the Government through an Ordinance which got the nod of the Governor.

This year also, the same Ordinance route is being followed. This vote on account budget would be effective for three months. However, the Jagan regime is thinking of holding the assembly session in the first or second week of April. The state full budget for 2021-`22 would be passed in that session.

As of now, the AP Cabinet approved Rs. 90,000 Cr vote on account budget for the next three months. The funds would be provided through thighs to meet the expenditure on the Government employees salaries from this. Also, these funds would be used to extend the benefits to the people under the Navaratnalu programme.

Successive local body polls and municipal elections came as a hurdle for the YCP Government to hold a full budget session in time. The Telangana Government has held a short 10-day budget session recently.