15 Ecotourism Parks Developed in Telangana!

Telangana Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Friday said that 15 ecotourism parks were developed in different parts of the state. The eco parks were developed at Somasila Dam, Singotam, Akka Mahadevi, Eegalapenta, Mannanur, Mallela Theertham, Uma Maheshwaram, Laknavaram, Medaram, Pakala, Ali Sagar, and Tadvai.

The eco park in 2097 acres has also been developed near Mahabubnagar. Goud blamed saying, in the past, when there is united AP, the government has used the tourist spots for their business.

“There would be boat availability from Somasila to Srisailam. Also, we will develop the tourism spots near dams and will make boats available for the visitors,” Minister said.

“Very soon we will hold a meeting with the Forest department to discuss the development opportunities of Nallamala forests as a tourist spot. Telangana is working hard on making Telangana a beautiful tourist spot,” he added.