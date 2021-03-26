Bold Element in Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story!

Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya starrer Love Story has already grabbed the hearts of the Telugu people with different things, main one being the song ‘Saranga Dariya’. The controversy surrounded it too helped the song to reach more people!

Also, recently released dance poster of the lead pair too got a great response. Now, another interesting news is doing rounds on social media. According to the sources, Love story will talk about a bold element that usually won’t be shown in movies!

It is being said that the director will show the problem that every girl faces as an adolescent. Though there are a few ads which speak about this problem, until now, no Tollywood film has spoken on it. However, there is a confidence in people on Sekhar’s narration. Also, people are appreciating the filmmakers for taking unique concepts. So, there are high chances that the Telugu audience will receive it well!