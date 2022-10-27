AP high court to hear petitions on Amaravati yatra

The Andhra Pradesh high court had posted the petitions on Amaravati padayatra to October 28. As the petitions came up for hearing on Thursday, the court asked both the Amaravati Joint Action Committee and the state government to file fresh petitions by Friday.

The farmers alleged that the police were creating trouble for them in the name of checking identification cards. The advocates for the Amaravati activists told the court that the police were disturbing the activists even at the lunch and night camps.

The advocates told the court that it was not possible for all the 600 activists to continuously follow in the padayatra. It was also not possible to drop the supporters from the yatra in every village. The advocates told the court that those supporting the Amaravati issue were joining the padayatra in their respective areas.

The government filed a petition requesting the court to cancel the permission given to them earlier for the padayatra as the participants have violated the conditions. The government also told the court that the participants of the yatra were throwing challenges to the politicians and the supporters of the decentralisation.

The government also expressed fears that the yatra would create law and order problems in the state once the participants reach Visakhapatnam, which is proposed as the executive capital of the state. The residents of Uttrandhra region have already formed a joint action committee seeking Visakhapatnam to be declared as the executive capital of the state.

The advocates for the Amaravati JAC told the court that 600 people participating in the padayatra continuously is not possible and requested the court to give relaxation. They have also argued that the supporters of the Amaravati be allowed in every village and town along the route.

The court, on hearing both sides, directed both the parties to file clear affidavits by Friday.